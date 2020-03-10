Spiders over the IRS: Americans respond to taxing questions

What do Americans like better than the Internal Revenue Service? In-laws, cold showers, traffic jams and spiders and snakes.

That’s one of several quirky results found in a recent poll about taxes by personal financial website WalletHub.

In its annual tax survey, WalletHub covered a number of serious topics and some lighter fare.

For example, a number of people would rather talk to their kids about sex, swim with sharks, spend a night in jail or drink expired milk rather than do their taxes.

However, as Uncle Sam likes to remind us, doing our taxes each year is not an option.

According to the survey, more Americans fear making a mistake on their tax forms or not having enough money to pay taxes than they do tax day identity theft or an IRS audit.

Not surprisingly, of those surveyed, 60 percent think their tax rate is too high. Also, unsurprisingly, most of those surveyed feel the rich don’t pay their fair share of taxes while everyone else does pay their fair share.

You can view the complete survey and its methodology here.