Sports gambling comes to Deadwood

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation bringing sports gambling to Deadwood.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming met in Deadwood this week to begin framing the rules for the sports wagering.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that legalized sports gambling at the town’s casinos.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman says he expects the gaming commission to have the preliminary set of rules ready by their June 16 meeting, where it will then go to a legislative committee for approval.

Sports wagering will be allowed on the premises of Deadwood casinos through sports betting windows, kiosks or a mobile app.