Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week

National News

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – NASA is keeping tabs on a massive asteroid that’s coming closer to Earth each day. The space agency has an asteroid watch section of its website showing the next 5 approaches, which are all in the next few days. 

The largest is estimated to be 1,100 feet wide, approximately the size of a football stadium. That one, named 2002 NN4, would come the closest to Earth on June 6. However, scientists don’t expect there to be a collision on Earth. It’s closest approach will be 3,160,000 miles from Earth. 

There are three others the size of a plane and one the size of a house also making their way to earth over the next few days. Scientists also don’t believe there are any concerns from those asteroids either. The closest one is expected to come within 1,830,000 miles of earth later today.

Courtesy: NASA

You can learn more on NASA’s asteroid watch page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

