Starbucks pulls ads from all social media networks

A Starbucks logo hangs over a store entrance in Washington, DC June 11, 2019. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

Starbucks said Sunday it will be pausing all social media advertising for now.

That decision will put particular financial pressure on Facebook, where Starbucks spent nearly $95 million last year.

Starbucks says the move is happening as the coffee giant is holding internal discussions about stopping hate speech.

A civil rights group recently launched an ad boycott against Facebook with the hashtag ‘#StopHateForProfit’.

Starbucks has not signaled that it was formally joining that effort. However, the company’s action is far broader than what the civil rights group has been calling for.

The campaign only called for a pause of ad spending on Facebook for the month of July.

Starbucks joins other major brands pulling out of Facebook advertising like Unilever, Honda and Coca-Cola.