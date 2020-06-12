Starbucks reverses course, will allow workers to wear anything supporting Black Lives Matter

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and Nexstar Media Wire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starbucks announced Friday it will allow its workers to wear clothes and accessories in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, reversing its previous stance after sparking backlash on social media.

The coffee chain said it will distribute over 250,000 custom-designed T-shirts that read “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, No peace” to its workers in the United States. Starbucks said it started planning last week to provide the shirts to its workers amid the growing BLM movement.

“Black Lives Matter,” Starbucks tweeted. “We continue to listen to our partners and communities and their desire to stand for justice together.”

The t-shirt design that will be given to Starbucks employees / Starbucks

The reversal comes after BuzzFeed News first reported Wednesday that Starbucks would not allow its employees to wear any attire in support of Black Lives Matter, as such items could be “misunderstood” or “incite violence.”

While Starbucks has a policy against wearing personal, political or religious clothing or accessories, workers told BuzzFeed that the company distributes pins and attire celebrating LGBTQ rights and marriage equality. 

Until the shirts arrive, employees can wear pins or shirts to show support of BLM.

