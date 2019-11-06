Starbucks rolling out its new holiday cups

National News

by: Nancy Krause

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Over the years, it’s become a sign of the holiday season – the Starbucks holiday cup.

Starbucks will release its 2019 holiday cups this week to mark the beginning of the holiday season. This year there are four new designs: Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes, and Candy Cane Stripe. They are expected to be back in stores Thursday.

The coffee chain is also selling five specialty holiday drinks this year – including peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel brulee latte.

The company said customers who order a holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup. Those who bring back their 2019 reusable cups after 2 p.m. from Nov. 7 through Jan. 7 will get 50 cents off their handcrafted grande (16-ounce) holiday beverage.

A Starbucks executive said the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.

And get this – Starbucks teamed up with Seattle-based Alaska Airlines to give priority boarding to passengers holding the chain’s holiday cups. The “Espresso Lane” begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6"

Recovery Reinvented

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Reinvented"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-6-19"

DSU Political Cartoonist

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU Political Cartoonist"

High School Volleyball 11.5.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 11.5.19"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

Port of Entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port of Entry"

Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rodeo"

SM

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM"

Marginal Eyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marginal Eyes"

Plane

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plane"

UM

Thumbnail for the video titled "UM"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

HS Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim"

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Veterans Voices: James Henderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: James Henderson"

DQ

Thumbnail for the video titled "DQ"

Winter Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Gear"

4th Coldest

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Coldest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge