Starfleet on Mars? Photo suggests so…

A recent image sent from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) circling the Red Planet bears an uncanny resemblance to a widely-known insignia used in the fictional “Star Trek” movies and TV shows.

Posted on its Twitter account by the University of Arizona’s High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment team, the logo is really an ancient dune footprint left in the Hellas Planitia region of Mars.

The official explanation from the team is this:

” Long ago, there were large crescent-shaped (barchan) dunes that moved across this area, and at some point, there was an eruption. The lava flowed out over the plain and around the dunes, but not over them. The lava solidified, but these dunes still stuck up like islands. However, they were still just dunes, and the wind continued to blow. Eventually, the sand piles that were the dunes migrated away, leaving these ‘footprints’ in the lava plain. These are also called ‘dune casts’ and record the presence of dunes that were surrounded by lava.”

The fact that the dune footprint is shaped like the Starfleet logo is merely a coincidence.

