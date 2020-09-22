State health official: Montana seeing ‘remarkable increase’ in COVID cases

Coronavirus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s chief medical officer says the state is seeing a “remarkable increase” in COVID-19 cases.

Over the past week, the state has averaged just over 200 cases per day and has a total of at least 10,700 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus.

Health officials attribute the increased cases to schools reopening, Labor Day gatherings and increasing spread in congregate living settings, such as nursing homes and jails.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force suggested Montana consider fines for violations of face-mask mandates in areas with increasing cases. But Gov. Steve Bullock said he will continue to stress personal responsibility.

