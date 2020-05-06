Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

States might have to close again if they reopen too soon, experts say

National News

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More states are lifting or revising stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, and by this weekend, at least 43 states will have eased their guidelines.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced some retailers like bookstores and florists will be allowed to reopen Friday as long as the businesses follow White House guidelines.

However, data scientist Youyang Gu tells CNN this may push the US backwards and erase the progress made during the pandemic.

“You don’t want to rush the reopening because by the time you realize what’s happened, it’ll be too late to reverse the decision,” Gu told CNN.

Referring to the Japanese island of Hokkaido, Gu said the island had to shut down three weeks after reopening due to an increase in cases.

White House guidelines for reopening America include the suggestion that states not reopen until they see a “downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.” Some, however, have not adhered to the advice.

“It will be at least two to three weeks before we see an increase in the number of infections because it takes time for individuals to infect others and for them to display symptoms,” Gu said.

“After displaying symptoms, it will still take a few days for the symptoms to worsen enough for the person to get tested. The test results can take a few days to get reported. At each stage, there’s a lag time,” Gu added.

That means that reports of new deaths wouldn’t come until weeks after reopening, according to Gu, who began making forecasts with the data back in March on his website COVID19-projections.com.

The average time it takes for a COVID-19 patient to die from the illness is “around three weeks” according to Gu, who cited studies from Italy and China.

“But it’s a wide range. It can vary from a week or two [to] many weeks, if you’re on a ventilator,” Gu said.

Infectious disease expert and Emory University professor Dr. Carlos del Rio told CNN the scenario would put neighboring states at risk, again.

“It’s like having a peeing section in a swimming pool,” he said. “All the time, we’re crossing state lines.”

At last check, there were more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases in the US, with more than 71,400 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Distance Learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance Learning"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge