States most likely to dress their dogs up for Halloween? North Dakota is No. 2, report says

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakotans are “most likely” to dress up their dogs for Halloween this year, a new report says. And we all need a little something to make us smile, right?

Canine Journal predicts that North Dakotans are most likely to dress up their dogs for Halloween this year at the No. 2 spot, along with No. 1 South Dakota, then Colorado, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Nebraska, Vermont, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico.

According to those surveyed by the National Retail Federation, the most popular costumes for 2020 (and third straight year) are the pumpkin and hot dog.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/5

Monday's Forecast: warm and windy

Domestic Violence Awareness

NDC OCT 5

Dickinson Trinity Football

Top plays of the week

Robert One Minute 10-4

Garrison PD Hiring Process

Class A football

WDA Soccer

WDA Tennis

Shooting in Minot Saturday

Robert One Minute 10-3

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-3-20

Sex Offender Protest

Bison tailgate

Blessings Bags

Protecting pheasant season

Pumpkin theft update

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss