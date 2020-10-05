States most likely to dress their dogs up for Halloween? North Dakota is No. 2, report says

North Dakotans are “most likely” to dress up their dogs for Halloween this year, a new report says. And we all need a little something to make us smile, right?

Canine Journal predicts that North Dakotans are most likely to dress up their dogs for Halloween this year at the No. 2 spot, along with No. 1 South Dakota, then Colorado, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Nebraska, Vermont, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico.

According to those surveyed by the National Retail Federation, the most popular costumes for 2020 (and third straight year) are the pumpkin and hot dog.