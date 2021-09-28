Still growing! Powerball jackpot hits $570 million

(WJW) – You’ve got a few more days to buy a ticket for your chance to hit the big jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot once again went unclaimed after Monday night’s winning numbers — 21-22-39-44-60, with a Powerball of 12 — yielded no grand-prize winners. That means the jackpot will keep growing until the next drawing on Wednesday.

The new jackpot currently totals $570 million, with a cash option of $410.1 million.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot, meanwhile, are said to be roughly 1 in 292.2 million. So while it’s certainly possible that any individual with a Powerball ticket can win, players would have a better chance, at least statistically, of becoming a movie star or even the president of the United States than taking home the jackpot.

Wednesday’s drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m.