Still no charges for South Dakota AG 5 months after fatal crash

National News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s now been five months since the deadly crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General and there are still no charges in the case.

As prosecutors determine whether Jason Ravnsborg will face charges, he remains in office. Just this week he testified in front of a legislative committee and spoke against a measure that would have lowered the penalty for manslaughter.

“I think the law as it is gives us more discretion and makes the appropriate sentence for the appropriate case,” Ravnsborg said.

A crash report says Ravnsborg was distracted on Sept. 12 and driving on the shoulder of Highway 14 when he hit and killed Joe Boever. Initially, Ravnsborg said he wasn’t sure what he hit. He thought maybe it was a deer. The next morning, he drove back and discovered Boever’s body near the highway.

Investigators from multiple states have sent their findings to the Hyde County State’s Attorney’s office.

Family members of the victim are still hoping for justice. This Facebook post from Boever’s cousin has been shared more than a thousand times. In it, he asks people to say a prayer for justice and truth.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Oil & Gas Pause

Tribal Jurisdiction

KX Convo: Angie Sayler

Singing Valentines

Vaccine Priority

KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Nordic Waffles

Double Masking

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Ag Camp for Girls

Accessibility at Capitol

Voting Requirements

Election Transparency

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

A frigid weekend with a warm-up next week

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 12

Wheat Pests

DOT Kiosks

NDC FEB 12

WDA Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News