Stocks remain lower after trading resumes; Dow down 1,800

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow industrials are down 1,800 points, or 8%, following a 15-minute trading halt.

The sell-off slamming global markets came after President Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered few new measures to contain the impact.

European markets are down 10%, even after the European Central Bank announced more stimulus measures.

World markets are enduring violent swings amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy.