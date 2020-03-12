Live Now
Stocks remain lower after trading resumes; Dow down 1,800

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, specialist Meric Greenbaum works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The stock market closed sharply lower, extending a weeklong slide, as the Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 600 points. Some investors believe the market can recover, noting that both global economic growth and corporate earnings remain strong. One hallmark of this bull market has been investors’ willingness to buy the dips. This week’s drop could test their resolve. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow industrials are down 1,800 points, or 8%, following a 15-minute trading halt.

The sell-off slamming global markets came after President Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered few new measures to contain the impact.

European markets are down 10%, even after the European Central Bank announced more stimulus measures.

World markets are enduring violent swings amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy.

