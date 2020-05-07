Store workers become enforcers of social distancing rules

Doorman Dilon Moore, center, helps with shopping carts and controls the number of customers allowed to shop at one time at a Trader Joe’s supermarket in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, May 7, 2020. Store workers across the country are suddenly being asked to enforce the rules that govern shopping during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

NEW YORK (AP) — Store workers across the country are suddenly being asked to enforce the rules that govern shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

That means customer service employees often must confront shoppers who aren’t wearing masks, enforce social distancing measures like one-way aisles and limit the number of people allowed inside a store.

It’s a tension-filled role for which most of them have received little or no training. The efforts sometimes provoke testy customers.

The burden is sure to become greater as more businesses start to reopen in nearly a dozen states.