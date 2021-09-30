Strawberry milk returns to Anderson Elementary after successful petition by students

ANDERSON, Mo. — Students at Anderson Elementary have used their voices for change — with a unique petition drive.

Up until the start of school a few weeks ago, they could only choose between plain and chocolate milk for lunch.

But that changed this morning when their beloved strawberry milk made its triumphant return.

And not just at their school — but at all ten district schools.

4th grader Esteban Perez, who came up with the idea, says he couldn’t be happier.

Classmate Bre Shoemaker was happy to help by starting the petition that lead to the change.

“It has the taste of strawberry, like I like strawberry and I love milk if when they combine it, it’s just amazing, two, two, two things that I like is, two things that I like are combined together I just live them,” said Esteban Perez, Anderson Elementary 4th Grade.

“I asked him at lunch if I could join him, and he said yes, so I started helping him, I got a piece of paper, put some words and I just asked some random kids and they signed it,” said Bre Shoemaker, Anderson Elementary 4th Grade.

“Technically all these people right behind me helped accomplish all of this and I was very grateful,” said Perez.

Each 4th grade student received a carton of strawberry milk and cookies to mark the event today.

And, why did these events take place on September 29th? — it coincides with “world school milk day.”