Strong winds cause semi-trucks to tip over in South Dakota

National News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday’s high winds made for dangerous driving on South Dakota roads.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol posted these pictures on Twitter on Monday afternoon. In the post, Highway Patrol says a few semis were blown over in the western part of the state due to the strong winds.

Over in eastern South Dakota, the high winds caused another semi to turn over on I-29, 7 miles south of Summit.

Highway patrol says the northbound lanes of I-29 were closed, but they reopened as of 3 a.m.

