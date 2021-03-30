Strong winds cause semi-trucks to tip over in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday’s high winds made for dangerous driving on South Dakota roads.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol posted these pictures on Twitter on Monday afternoon. In the post, Highway Patrol says a few semis were blown over in the western part of the state due to the strong winds.

High profile vehicles beware! Strong winds have blown a few semi's over in Western SD today! #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/9l4fwyj0Qd — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) March 29, 2021

Over in eastern South Dakota, the high winds caused another semi to turn over on I-29, 7 miles south of Summit.

High winds caused this semi to turn over! I 29 is closed at mile marker 200 northbound! This location is 7 miles south of Summit! Stay posted for updates! #DriveSafeSD pic.twitter.com/bZGKnZiMVo — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) March 30, 2021

Highway patrol says the northbound lanes of I-29 were closed, but they reopened as of 3 a.m.