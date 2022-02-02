MILLER, S.D. (AP) — Officials say a fire that caused students to evacuate the high school in Miller has been extinguished. The Hand County Sheriff’s Office says an explosion and fire occurred in the agriculture workshop at the school Wednesday morning.

School board chairwoman Natalie Bertsch says no injuries were reported. Emergency Management Director Arlen Gortmaker says an investigation is now beginning into what triggered the incident. People living several blocks from the school said they heard the explosion and saw smoke coming from the roof of the school.