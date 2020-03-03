Study: 1 in 9 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

About 1 in 9 American women experience symptoms of postpartum depression. A recent study finds that women who have anesthesia during C-sections are way more likely to experience severe post-partum depression.

Researchers from Columbia University studied more than 428,000 hospital discharge records from a seven-year period. They determined women who had general anesthesia were 54 percent more likely to experience postpartum depression, and 91 percent more likely to have thought of suicide or self-harm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Opening Statements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Lincoln Ground Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Ground Water"

Weed Spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weed Spread"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Retaining Wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retaining Wall"

Feb Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb Weather"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3"

Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Burleigh County Social Services Investigation Put On Hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh County Social Services Investigation Put On Hold"

Revamping Downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Revamping Downtown"

Landslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landslide"

Monday, March 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kids on Internet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids on Internet"

Rivera-Rieffel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rivera-Rieffel"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge