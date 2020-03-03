Study: 1 in 9 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression

About 1 in 9 American women experience symptoms of postpartum depression. A recent study finds that women who have anesthesia during C-sections are way more likely to experience severe post-partum depression.
Researchers from Columbia University studied more than 428,000 hospital discharge records from a seven-year period. They determined women who had general anesthesia were 54 percent more likely to experience postpartum depression, and 91 percent more likely to have thought of suicide or self-harm.