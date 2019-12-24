Study: Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Worried about packing on pounds this holiday season?

Drink some coffee!

That’s right — drinking four cups of coffee daily could reduce weight gain from a diet high in fat and sugar.

Scientists at the University of Illinois found rats that consumed caffeine gained 16 percent less weight and accumulated 22 percent less fat than those who didn’t.

They tested the rats using mate tea, synthetic caffeine and caffeine extracted from coffee.

The results don’t mean you should skip eating healthy or over-do it on the caffeine. It’s still important to maintain a balanced diet.

Research was published recently in the Journal of Functional Foods.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

RSV Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "RSV Season"

Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel"

Ice Rinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rinks"

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"

Minot High Girls HKY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot High Girls HKY"

Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coffee Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Cups"

Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tags"

Sweet Treats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Treats"

Last Minute Shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Minute Shopping"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23"

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler"

Kyle Hardy Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kyle Hardy Update"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Glenburn Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenburn Basketball"

Kids' Toy Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids' Toy Safety"

Census and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census and Tribes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge