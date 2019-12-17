Study: Cold, flu won’t attack you simultaneously

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a disappointment. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season. Figures released Thursday, June 27, 2019, show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Cold and flu season is upon us, and there’s good news and bad news.

The bad news is obvious: it’s cold and flu season.

The good news is you probably won’t get hit with both a cold and the flu at the same time.

That’s according to a new study published Monday in the Journal for the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

It analyzed viral test results of more than 44,000 patients in Scotland for over eight years.

Researchers found that high amounts of flu correlate with low amounts of rhinovirus — which causes the common cold — and vice versa.

That could explain why the cold and flu typically have different seasonal peaks.

So while you may get both this season, at least it won’t likely be at the same time.