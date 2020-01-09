Study: Lower suicide rates linked to minimum wage increase

FILE – This April 3, 2019, file photo shows a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. For millennials who are passionate about contributing to the greater good, there are ways to prioritize charitable giving and make the greatest impact on issues they care about (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Money may not buy happiness, but it might be able to buy your way out of unhappiness… At least, to a degree.

Researchers at Emory University discovered raising the minimum wage by a dollar reduces suicide rates by up to almost 6 percent.

They studied 25 years’ worth of data from all 50 states to draw the correlation.

It corroborates a study from last year where researchers found a 10 percent increase in minimum wage reduced suicides by 3.6 percent.

Both studies looked at Americans without college degrees.

Researchers have become interested in why deaths linked to alcoholism, drug overdoses and suicides are increasing despite a robust economy.

Many studies are uncovering links between wages and things like smoking, low birth weights and work absences.