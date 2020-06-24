Study: Pandemic could lead to fewer births in US

One of the macro level effects of the coronavirus could end up being up to half a million fewer births in the U.S. than otherwise expected.

That’s what experts at the Brookings Institution and nonprofit March of Dimes are predicting.

Researchers at Brookings looked at data from economic studies on U.S. fertility during the recession of 2007 through 2009 and the 1918 influenza pandemic.

They analyzed the data, factored in things like job losses during the current pandemic and published their study last week. Specifically, they predicted that the country could see a drop in births of roughly 300,000 to 500,000 due to COVID-19.

The March of Dimes’ Chief Medical and Health Officer says he and his colleagues reached a similar conclusion.

If the experts are right about a COVID-related birth bust, it could have significant demographic and economic consequences.