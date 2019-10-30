Study: People always running late tend to be happier and healthier

by: Devin Dinon

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – People who usually run late also tend to be happier and live longer, this according to a new study from Harvard University.

The paper from Harvard Medical School says people who are running late are often operating with a sense of calm, and that’s quite possibly adding years to their lives. Additional research has found that “an optimistic outlook early in life can predict better health and a lower rate of death during follow-up periods of 15 to 40 years.”

The study also mentions that optimistic people will have less chances of developing high blood pressure and heart disease. “Optimism appears to protect the heart and circulation — and it’s heartening to learn that it can have similar benefits for overall health.”

