Study: Social media users tend to copy friends’ eating habits

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash

If you think your Facebook friends eat fruits and vegetables, you’re likely to start eating or eat more fruits and vegetables, too. Conversely, if you think your Facebook friends eat junk food, you’re likely to do the same.

That’s the gist of research that investigators say is the first evidence online social circles influence our eating habits.

It may also have important implications for using ‘nudge’ techniques on social media to encourage healthy eating.

In the study, published in the scientific journal Appetite, the Aston University researchers asked 369 university students to estimate the amount of fruit, vegetables, “energy-dense snacks” and sugary drinks their Facebook peers consumed on a daily basis.

This information was cross-referenced with the participants’ own actual eating habits and showed that those who felt their social circles “approved” of eating junk food consumed significantly more themselves. Meanwhile, those who thought their friends ate a healthy diet ate more portions of fruit and veggies. Their perceptions could have come from seeing friends’ posts about the food and drink they consumed, or simply a general impression of their overall health.

“This study suggests we may be influenced by our social peers more than we realize when choosing certain foods,” said Aston University health psychology student Lily Hawkins, who helped lead the study. “We seem to be subconsciously accounting for how others behave when making our own food choices.”

You can read more about the study here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7"

Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler"

American Heart Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Heart Month"

FURRY FRIDAY- ITTY BITTY THE PITBULL

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY- ITTY BITTY THE PITBULL"

ND Miss Amazing Registration Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Miss Amazing Registration Open"

Century hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century hockey"

College Basketball 2.9.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.9.20"

HS Basketball 2.9.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball 2.9.20"

Century-Bismarck Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century-Bismarck Wrestling"

Hettinger-Scranton Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Boys Bball"

Bismarck Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Boys Bball"

Motive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motive"

Picture Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picture Winner"

State of the City

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of the City"

Grant Dollars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Dollars"

Bowman Pipeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Pipeline"

VOCA Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "VOCA Grant"

Alexander School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexander School"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge