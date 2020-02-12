Live Now
Study: Taller men may have a lower risk for dementia

Photo by Timon Studler on Unsplash

Men who are taller in young adulthood may have a lower risk of dementia in old age, suggests a study published in eLife.

The study indicates that young adult height might be one potential risk factor to consider as one of the ways to identify people at risk of dementia.

The researchers analyzed data on 666,333 Danish men born between 1939 and 1959, including 70,608 brothers and 7,388 twins, from Danish national registries. They found a total of 10,599 men who developed dementia later in life. They then correlated that who developed dementia and those who did not according to their height.

Their adjusted analysis found that there was about a 10 percent reduction in the risk of developing dementia for about every 6 centimeters of height in individuals above the average height.

“Together, our results point to an association between taller body height in young men and a lower risk of dementia diagnosis later in life, which persists even when adjusted for educational level and intelligence test scores,” said senior author Merete Osler, Professor at the Center for Clinical Research and Prevention.

The researchers note an important limitation of the study is the uncertainty as to whether these findings are generalizable to women, as previous studies on potential gender differences in the relationship between height and dementia are mostly inconclusive.

You can read the full paper on the research here.

