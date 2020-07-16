Study tests dissolving tattoo that checks your health

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Tattoos don’t just look cool– they could one day help you keep track of your health.

Researchers showcased this temporary tattoo that they say can be used as a biomedical device.

The journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, published details about the study Monday.

Engineers with the University of Missouri say the tattoo is drawn on ordinary copy paper with graphite pencil. It’s then applied to the skin with adhesive.

According to the researchers, the graphite in the pencil conducts enough energy to use the drawing as a monitor to check processes like a person’s sleep levels.

When you’re done with the device, it can be taken off and dissolved in water.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Sandemic Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandemic Volleyball"

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate"

New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college"

Home Schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Schooling"

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

School Needs Smart Boards

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Needs Smart Boards"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss