Study tests dissolving tattoo that checks your health

Tattoos don’t just look cool– they could one day help you keep track of your health.

Researchers showcased this temporary tattoo that they say can be used as a biomedical device.

The journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, published details about the study Monday.

Engineers with the University of Missouri say the tattoo is drawn on ordinary copy paper with graphite pencil. It’s then applied to the skin with adhesive.

According to the researchers, the graphite in the pencil conducts enough energy to use the drawing as a monitor to check processes like a person’s sleep levels.

When you’re done with the device, it can be taken off and dissolved in water.