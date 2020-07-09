Study: Your 1-year-old dog isn’t 7 in human years

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Thor the bulldog naps before competition at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in New York. Thor most recently won the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show in November, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

How old is your dog? You know, in human years?

You’ve probably heard every year for a dog is 7 in so-called “human years.”

So your 1-year-old dog would be 7, right? Wrong.

At least according to a new study…

Scientists behind a study that come our in the journal “Cell Systems” say the answer is simple– dogs and humans just don’t age at the same rate.

Researchers tracked molecular changes in the DNA of labrador retrievers and came up with a new formula for you to use on Fluffy.

So a 1-year-old dog actually compares to a 30-year-old human, and a 4-year-old dog is more like a 52-year-old.

Then when dogs turn 7, the rate they age starts decreasing.

OK, so it’s not a quick and easy formula to use on your furry friend, but scientists say it’s more accurate.

Now they’re planning to study other dog breeds.

In the long run, besides just having cool info on your pup, the goal is to help vets make more informed decisions in terms of diagnosing and treating man’s (and woman’s) best friend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

