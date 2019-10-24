Subaru recalls cars, SUVs for engine control, debris issues

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors. The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors.

The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. Subaru says the engine computer can keep powering the ignition coil after motors are shut off. That could cause a short circuit and blown fuse.

Dealers will update software and replace coils and front exhaust pipes if needed.

The second covers 205,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019 and 2018 Crosstreks. The aluminum positive crankcase ventilation valves can fall apart. Debris can enter the engine and cause power loss.

Dealers will replace valves if needed. If a valve has separated and parts can’t be found, engines will be replaced.

Both recalls start Dec. 13.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-24-19"

Sage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sage"

ASTEP MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASTEP MSU"

ACLU encouraged by DOCR pretrial services reform efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACLU encouraged by DOCR pretrial services reform efforts"

Dickinson Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Soccer"

New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin"

Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement"

Managing Water Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing Water Supply"

Grant Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Co"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Veterans Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Event"

Treyton Mattern

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treyton Mattern"

McKenzie Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie Co"

Connecting Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecting Veterans"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

1 Million Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 Million Cups"

Rise from Ashes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise from Ashes"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge