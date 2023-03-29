DENVER, CO (KXNET) — The American Indian College Fund is now seeking submissions for a new storytelling program, dedicated to the memories and legacies of grandparents and elders in Native communities.

The American Indian College Fund has been supporting higher education for Native children for 33 years, and in 2021-2022 alone, provided $14.45 million in scholarships and direct student support to American Indian students seeking higher learning (as well as a total of over $284 million in scholarships, programs, and community/college support in its lifespan). It also supports programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges.

Currently, the College Fund is accepting open submissions for their “Honoring Those Who Hold Us: An Elder Story Series.” While the ways that elders, grandparents, and other older residents of tribes are referred to varies between indigenous communities, they are often seen as supporters for the future and those who guide Native students. It’s this legacy of inspiring the next generation that has inspired the story series.

The College Fund invites all tribal students, staff, and leaders to submit their own stories or works regarding their relationships with the elders in their tribes. These tales can be told in a variety of forms — including dance, art, written word, poetry, blogging, and video submissions.

Storytellers can submit their own entries at the College Fund’s website, and should include their name, tribal affiliation, and contact information. Students will also need to include their TCU and major. Staff from the College Fund are available to assist students who may not have access to the technology needed to tell their stories in the desired format. All participants must submit their stories by using this page.