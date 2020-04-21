Subway, Feeding America, partner to provide food bank meals

Coronavirus
Starting today, Subway and Feeding America are working together to provide up to the equivalent of 15 million meals to feed people in need across the country.

It works this way: With the purchase of every Subway ‘Footlong’ sandwich nationwide through April 30 for takeout, catering and delivery, Subway will donate the financial equivalent of one meal to Feeding America.

That could amount to $1.5 million going to programs to provide meals to those in need.

As of December 2019, the Feeding America network of food banks served about 40
million people a year. It has seen an increase of 17 million people relying on food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with keeping restaurants open and ready to serve, Subway franchise owners in their local communities are donating meals to those on the frontlines including healthcare workers and first responders, as well as donating meals to children who normally rely on school lunches.

