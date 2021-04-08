Sugar Rush candy-themed park opens in Los Angeles

Families are enjoying a new walkthrough candy-themed experience in Los Angeles called ‘Sugar Rush’, featuring giant lollipops, cupcakes and other items of candy

Originally designed as a drive-through, the theme park was transformed into an immersive walking experience, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.

350 gallons of brightly-colored paint were used to transform the 50,000 square foot parking lot of the Woodland Hills Westfield shopping arcade. The decor also features luminous unicorns, giraffes and kangaroos as well as mirrored corridors and even a polka-dotted plane.

“We like to say that Sugar Rush is Burning Man and Willy Wonka getting together for a radical spin-off and that’s what you have here,” Jason Smith, the CEO of Exeriential Supply, who created the park, told Reuters.

Visitor Jade Alonso “It’s definitely a surreal experience because everything has been just stay in the car and don’t go out and now it’s just walking around but safely so it’s definitely weird.”

In order to comply with the updated health and safety guidelines, visitors are only allowed to walk forward and not backwards.

There is also a ‘no candy’ rule in the park to prevent people taking their masks off. Instead, candy is handed out to visitors as they leave the experience.

Although on the surface, the park may seem to be aimed firmly at children, Smith says the park is for everyone.

“It’s easy to put a smile on a kid’s face – colors, shiny things – but really we want mom, dad, brother, sister that are a little older to come here and really enjoy it. I think this is something different in that it was curated not just for the little ones but also for them,” he said.

‘Sugar Rush’ is expected to run until May 2.