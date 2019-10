In this Oct. 8, 2014 photo released by NASA, active regions on the sun combine to look something like a jack-o-lantern’s face. The image was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, which watches the sun at all times from its orbit in space. (NASA via AP)

Just in time for Halloween, NASA has released a photo of the sun, showing active regions that, as whole, create the appearance of a jack-o-lantern face.

The image was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on Oct. 8. The SDO watches and studies the sun at all times from its orbit in space.