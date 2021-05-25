Super Blood Moon and Lunar Eclipse animation

Keep your eyes to the sky tonight! If the skies are clear where you are the moon will put on a show.

Skywatchers in the U.S. will be able to catch a glimpse of a rare lunar trifecta: a “super blood moon.” NASA scientists say not only will this be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, but it also coincides with a total lunar eclipse, where the moon will appear red for approximately 15 minutes.

The supermoon will be visible across the United States, as well as a total lunar eclipse for those located west of the Mississippi River. Those east of the Mississippi River will see a partial eclipse.

A supermoon is when a full moon coincides with the closest point in the moon’s orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than normal. Next week will be the closest the moon gets to Earth this year.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon when the path of the moon’s orbit takes it into Earth’s shadow, shielding it from the Sun. The light of all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth is cast on the moon, giving it a temporary reddish color.