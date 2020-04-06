‘Super Pink Moon’ to be the biggest of 2020

Here’s something fun to do, all while maintaining social distance. The “Super Pink Moon” will happen this week.

According to EarthSky, it will be the biggest supermoon of 2020 because it more closely coincides with lunar perigee — the moon’s closest point to Earth during its monthly orbit.

But don’t plan on seeing the moon actually look “Super Pink.”

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the moon will be its usual golden color before fading to a bright white.

The name “Super Pink Moon” was given because it often corresponds with early springtime blooms of a wildflower, commonly called Moss Phlox which also goes by the name “Moss Pink.”

Sky-gazers will be able to see the Super Moon on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will reach peak illumination at 9:35 p.m. CT.

The next Super Moon is on May 7. It will be the last Super Moon of 2020.

