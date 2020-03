Super Tuesday results coming in

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

The presidential candidates are racing toward the biggest day on the primary calendar when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. While Super Tuesday won’t necessarily determine who wins the nomination, it has historically been difficult for a candidate who performs poorly on the day to recover.

Fourteen states hold primaries on Super Tuesday, including California and Texas, the two biggest delegate hauls of the entire primary season. California offers 415 delegates and Texas 228. In total, more than 1,300 delegates will be up for grabs, about a third of the total available in the race to the Democratic presidential nomination.

The other states are Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Vermont, Utah, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Results as of 9:20 p.m.

Vermont

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary

Virginia

The Virginia Republican Party notified the Virginia Department of Elections it will not hold a primary on March 3. Donald Trump is running for reelection and is expected to be selected as the state party’s nominee at a party convention.

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary

North Carolina

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary

Alabama

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary

Texas

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Democratic presidential primary results not in yet

Tennessee

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary

Massachusetts

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Democratic presidential primary results not in yet

Oklahoma

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary

Maine

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Democratic presidential primary results not in yet

Arkansas

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary

Colorado

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary

Minnesota

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary

Utah

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary

Democratic presidential primary results not in yet

California

Republican presidential primary results not in yet