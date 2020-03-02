Supreme Court prepares to examine the legality of Obamacare

National News

Renewing ACA health insurance coverage for the poorest Americans may become more difficult

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The United States Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear Republican-backed arguments later this year that challenge the legality of the Affordable Care Act .

Justices rejected an earlier request from Democrats to fast-track a ruling by June.

In the meantime, the Trump administration has continued its effort to chip away at the ACA–commonly referred to as Obamacare–with a recent lawsuit claiming the elimination of the individual mandate negates the ACA altogether.

The suit was launched by more than a dozen red states. It emerged as a threat to Obamacare in December after a panel of federal appeals court judges found the law unconstitutional.

“If the Trump lawsuit is successful, 20 million Americans will lose their healthcare coverage,” said Leslie Dach of Protect Our Care, an organization fighting Trump’s efforts to abolish the law. Dach added that roughly 135 million people would also lose protections for pre-existing conditions. “I think every reasonable scholar has said this case has no merits.”

The Trump administration is also going after another element of the ACA. Health and Human Services is considering a new rule that would limit the use of drug manufacturer coupons.

“What they’re looking at is not allowing those coupons to apply toward the deductible,” said Kenneth Thorpe with the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease.

The rule would also end auto re-enrollment for some.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances"

Life Hacks: Stinky Feet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Stinky Feet"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

MAHC Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAHC Mission"

Celebration of Ellie Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebration of Ellie Follow"

Money or exercise?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money or exercise?"

Rolette Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Pursuit"

Robert One Minute 3-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-1-20"

Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Not Afraid Autopsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Afraid Autopsy"

Body Cams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body Cams"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge