Survey: ‘Casual dress’ is the new norm in the workplace

A new survey finds most American workers report ‘casual dress’ is the norm in their workplace these days.

According to data compiled by human resources service Randstad North America, 79 percent of those surveyed report their current employers’ dress code policy is either business casual, casual or non-existent.

And workers like it that way.

In fact, according to the survey, given a choice between a $5,000 bump in salary or an informal office dress code, 1 in 3 would choose the informal dress code.

At the same time, however, the same people surveyed also said wearing formal or more conservative attire is a must in job interviews.

At least 42 percent say they’d rather be 20 minutes late to an interview than show up looking disheveled or underdressed.

And 50 percent of respondents say they will wear business attire from the waist up and casual clothing from the waist down when they have a video interview.

There are limits to acceptable casual wear in the office, however: 73 percent of those surveyed feel ripped jeans aren’t appropriate and 53 percent say leggings have no place in the office.

Interestingly, 38 percent of 25 to 35-year-olds admit they’ve been asked to dress more professionally by their manager or HR.

You can read more on the survey and its methodology here.