Survey: Getting sick is top cruise concern

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Despite a series of high-profile incidents on cruise ships in 2019, including a stranded ship off the coast of Norway and a crash in Italy, consumer confidence in the cruise industry has not wavered, according to a new survey by InsureMyTrip.

The Warwick-based travel insurance company polled more than 2,000 people for its annual cruise report.

“There’s more and more cruise ships out there,” said InsureMyTrip’s Suzanne Morrow. “We definitely haven’t seen a decrease in the interest to cruise.”

That doesn’t mean cruise passengers don’t have concerns, however.

According to the survey, 43% of people said their top concern is falling ill. It was the same top concern in last year’s cruise survey.

The survey also revealed one in four people experienced seasickness during a cruise.

“We’re finding that cruisers are still concerned primarily about getting sick, either prior to their trip or while on their cruise,” Morrow said.

Another 40% of people said their top cruising concern is bad weather, while 17% said it is missing a cruise departure.

The survey also asked passengers what motivates them to book a cruise. More than half said it’s the deals, 28% said it’s spending more time at port and less time at sea, 10% said they’re looking for updated WiFi, and 4% said they want new VIP services.

An estimated 30 million passengers are expected to cruise in 2019, up from 28.2 million in 2018 according to Cruise Lines International Association.