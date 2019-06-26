Survey: Joy in life increases with age

A new survey suggests we experience more joy as we get older.

In-home care service provider ComfortKeepers put together an online survey that asked people various questions about what brings them joy, how joyful they feel, what was the most joyful moment in their lives and other questions.

The results show the older the person, the more joy they have in their lives.

For example, those over 60 have the highest level of joy (as measured on a scale of 1 to 10) at 7.2.

Those in the age range 18-29 are at 6.8 on the joy scale, while those ages 45-60 are at 6.6.

As a state, North Dakota apparently isn’t as joyful as most other states. According to the survey, N.D. ranks 34th, with a 6.75 on the joy scale.

The most joyful state? New Mexico, at 7.62 on the joy scale.

The least joyful state? Vermont, at 4.75 on the scale.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.