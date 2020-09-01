Survey: Midwest economy improves despite pandemic, derecho

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of business leaders released Tuesday shows economic improvement in nine Midwest and Plains states.

That includes improvements in employment and economic outlook amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the devastation from a rare wind storm earlier in the month.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the survey’s employment index moved above growth neutral 50 mark for the first time since January, coming in at 54.8 for August, compared with 48.5 in July.

The overall index for the region improved to 60 in August from July’s  57.4. Any score above 50 suggests growth.

The monthly survey covers North Dakota, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

