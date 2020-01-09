Survey: Most Americans won’t pay more than $20 per month for streaming TV

FILE – In this March 25, 2019, file photo Peter Stern, Apple Vice President of Services, speaks at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products in Cupertino, Calif. Apple TV Plus launches on Friday for $5 a month with just eight shows and a few more coming soon.. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

How much are you willing to pay for various streaming services each month?

According to one survey, most Americans consider $20 the breaking point.

As more companies move to deliver content through paid streaming services, it appears Americans are developing “streaming fatigue,” limiting how much content they’re willing to pay for on a monthly basis.

The survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers by The Trade Desk finds 58 percent of Americans will limit what they stream to $20 a month. And 75 percent of consumers will not pay more than $30 a month.

Other findings of the survey:

More than half of U.S. households (53 percent) subscribe to Netflix, followed by Amazon Prime (43 percent) and Hulu (29 percent).

The leading cause of frustration with TV advertising among streaming subscribers is having to watch the same commercial repeatedly (cited by 46 percent of respondents).

More than half (53 percent) of U.S. consumers would be open to watching ads (every other episode of their favorite show) if it meant lowering the cost of subscription streaming services.

“With consumers experiencing subscription fatigue and unwilling to subscribe to more than one or two premium services, broadcasters have to figure out how to continue to fund this new golden age of TV,” said Brian Stempeck, Chief Strategy Officer, The Trade Desk. “At the same time, consumers are willing to view ads if it means their subscription costs go down, even more so if those ads are relevant to their interests and are just not the same ads over and over again. This indicates that ads will fund the future of streaming TV, and that broadcasters and advertisers have an opportunity to improve the advertising experience in a way that simply is not possible with traditional, linear TV.”