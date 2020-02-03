Survey: On Jan. 1, people make New Year’s resolutions. By Feb. 1, people have given up on their plans.

This past weekend, most Americans watched football’s big game, learned whether the groundhog saw his shadow or not and gave up on their New Year’s resolutions.

That’s according to the results of a recent poll conducted for natural snack food producer Crispy Green.

In fact, according to the poll, just over two-thirds of those surveyed said they didn’t even make it to February before abandoning their resolutions.

The results aren’t surprising, given that one in seven admitted they never really believed they would follow through on their resolutions in the first place.

Why did people give up? The top reason given was a lack of discipline (52 percent), followed by packed schedules (43 percent). Other responses included social pressure (40 percent), family pressure (39 percent) and negative influence from a partner (35 percent).

Besides making resolutions and failing to keep them, 75 percent of respondents also said that it is the little failures in life each day that add up to a whole lot of regret.

For example, half of all participants said eating healthy is a common daily goal they struggle with, while staying under a budget (47 percent) came in second, followed by saving for retirement (42 percent), maintaining an exercise routine (40 percent) and spending less overall (36 percent).

The top 10 daily struggles were rounded out by learning a new desired skill (28 percent), cooking more (28 percent), drinking enough water (26 percent), cleaning the dishes (23 percent) and being kind to others (22 percent).