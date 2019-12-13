Survey: These new cars are the most likely to break down

When buying a car, there are many things you want to consider.

Among those should be if you can rely on it. A new survey from 24/7 Wall St. reviewed all 2020 model vehicles from Consumer Reports with a reliability score of 1 out of 5. Here are their findings.

Audi A8 Audio A6 Chevrolet Traverse BMW 3 Series Lincoln Nautilus Acura RDX Toyota C-HR Volkswagen Atlas Volkswagen Tiguan Chevrolet Pacifica Honda Passport Acura MDX Ram 1500 Ford F-150 Tesla Model X Cadillac XT6 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 GMC Sierra 1500 Land Rover Range Rover Land Rover Range Rover Sport Land Rover Range Rover Velar Chevrolet Camaro Cadillac XT4 Lexus LS Alfa Romeo Giulia Land Rover Discovery Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Land Rover Discovery Sport Cadillac Escalade Chevrolet Colorado GMC Canyon Fiat 500X Fiat 500L Jeep Wrangler

24/7 Wall St. also excluded all models that were not awarded an overall score by Consumer Reports, as well as models with an overall score of 70 or higher. Respondents were asked to report issues they experienced with their vehicles in one of 17 areas, ranging from engine problems to climate control issues to malfunctioning electrical systems.