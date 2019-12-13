Survey: These new cars are the most likely to break down

Live Now
When buying a car, there are many things you want to consider.

Among those should be if you can rely on it. A new survey from 24/7 Wall St. reviewed all 2020 model vehicles from Consumer Reports with a reliability score of 1 out of 5. Here are their findings.

  1. Audi A8
  2. Audio A6
  3. Chevrolet Traverse
  4. BMW 3 Series
  5. Lincoln Nautilus
  6. Acura RDX
  7. Toyota C-HR
  8. Volkswagen Atlas
  9. Volkswagen Tiguan
  10. Chevrolet Pacifica
  11. Honda Passport
  12. Acura MDX
  13. Ram 1500
  14. Ford F-150
  15. Tesla Model X
  16. Cadillac XT6
  17. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  18. GMC Sierra 1500
  19. Land Rover Range Rover
  20. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  21. Land Rover Range Rover Velar
  22. Chevrolet Camaro
  23. Cadillac XT4
  24. Lexus LS
  25. Alfa Romeo Giulia
  26. Land Rover Discovery
  27. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  28. Land Rover Discovery Sport
  29. Cadillac Escalade
  30. Chevrolet Colorado
  31. GMC Canyon
  32. Fiat 500X
  33. Fiat 500L
  34. Jeep Wrangler

24/7 Wall St. also excluded all models that were not awarded an overall score by Consumer Reports, as well as models with an overall score of 70 or higher. Respondents were asked to report issues they experienced with their vehicles in one of 17 areas, ranging from engine problems to climate control issues to malfunctioning electrical systems.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

