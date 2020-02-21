Survey: Trade deals buoy bankers’ hopes in Plains, Western states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests they’re optimistic about the economy over the next few months.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the Rural Mainstreet Survey, and says the signings of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and the China trade agreement have boosted economic confidence across the region.

“The signing of the Phase 1 trade agreement with China and the USMCA boosted economic confidence across the region with expectations of higher international agriculture sales,” Goss said.

Bankers from North Dakota, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

