Suspect in Milwaukee bakery burglary arrested after owners print thief’s pic on cookies

(NEXSTAR) – A man suspected of burglarizing a Milwaukee bakery has been arrested after the owners of the establishment cooked up a scheme to identify the thief by printing his image on their sugar cookies.

The Canfora Bakery, also known as the Lakeside Bakery, was burglarized on the night of April 19 by an unidentified suspect who fled into the night with ill-gotten cash and equipment. Owners Karen and Eric Krieg reported the crime to police, but they also wanted the community’s help in identifying the suspect, who was captured on film by Canfora’s security cameras.

“So, we made delicious sugar cookies with his image on them!” the bakery announced in a Facebook post shared on May 1.

The cookies — which featured the suspect front-and-center, in the middle of a ring of red icing — were given away free to customers on May 2. But by then, the bakery had already received tips from locals who, they claim, had positively identified the suspect.

On May 13, police in Milwaukee arrested Dominic Kolp, 45, in connection with the crime. He was charged with burglary of a building or dwelling, as well as bail jumping, according to Wisconsin court records.

Days later, the owners of the bakery claimed the community was instrumental in identifying the suspect responsible for the “cookie caper.”

“We really appreciate the reaction from the community and the tips that lead to the identification and arrest of the man this past Monday,” reads a Facebook post shared by the bakery late last week.

In celebration, Canfora Bakery also gave away even more of the criminally delectable cookies — but this time with the suspect’s mug shot on them.

“Thank you, again, for all your help,” the post concluded. “We will see YOU at the bakery.”