T-Mobile outage: Service down for users across US

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WFLA

Cell phone users, particularly T-Mobile customers, are experiencing outages along the southeastern part of the United States Monday.

According to downdetector, major issues started around 2:45 p.m. ET. There have been over 100,000 outage reports on downdetector.com.

T-Mobile was trending on Twitter Monday as many customers were questioning whether others were experiencing similar outage issues.

Customers are reporting the network outage is impacting text messages and phone calls.

The issue is also impacting customers on Metro by T-Mobile.

The comment section has been flooded on Down Detector’s website with T-Mobile customers from across the United States reporting lack of service.

T-Mobile’s president of technology tweeted, “Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.”

Story is developing…

