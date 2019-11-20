Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Taco Bell adding chicken tenders to menu to compete with Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Taco Bell

(WTVO) — Taco Bell says it’s testing new crispy tortilla chicken tenders in an effort to upset the chicken wars dominated by fowl food purveyors Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

According to Business Insider, the restaurant chain said it will start testing the new chicken strips in Houston, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday before launching them nationally next year.

Taco Bell said it tested more than 100 variations of the recipe before deciding on the final flavor.

The tenders are marinated in a jalapeno buttermilk mixture before being coated in tortilla chip crumbs and served alongside a new sauce.

While Chick-Fil-A dominates the annual “America’s favorite fast food chain” surveys and Popeyes chicken sandwich continues to sell out, we’ll have to see if Taco Bell’s chicken-tender taco will get wings fluttering.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20"

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day"

Freezin' for a Reason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezin' for a Reason"

PD New Software

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD New Software"

Bismarck Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blizzard"

Edwinton Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edwinton Place"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge