Taco Bell offers free taco this Tuesday to America

(KLFY) Taco Bell announced Sunday that it wants to give back to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic with a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp., announced in a letter that on Tuesday, Taco Bell drive-thru guests across America will receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, no purchase necessary, at participating locations while supplies last.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said King.

“I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we’re turning on Round Up in the drive-thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too.” The Round Up program gives patrons the option to “round up” their order total to the nearest dollar, and all funds raised go toward the No Kid Hungry program.