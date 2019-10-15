Taco Bell’s seasoned beef recalled over possible metal shavings contamination

National News
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (KTLA) – Seasoned beef used in Taco Bell’s tacos and burritos has been recalled over concern it could be contaminated with metal shavings, federal regulators announced Monday.

The meat products produced by Kenosha Beef International were shipped to five distribution centers, then to Taco Bell locations nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

Authorities said the amount of beef recalled from the Ohio-based manufacturer was undetermined. But in its own announcement, the fast-food company said the recall affected 2.3 million pounds of beef.

Taco Bell says that the product has been removed from all of the affected restaurants across 21 states in the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast.

The products in question were produced between Sept. 20 and Oct. 4. It’s unclear when they were shipped out.

The issue was first discovered Saturday, when Taco Bell informed regulators it had received three customer complaints.

There have been no confirmed reports of people suffering adverse reactions after consuming the beef, USDA says.

Anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact their health care provider, officials said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/15"

Band of Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band of Brothers"

High School Football 10.14.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football 10.14.19"

State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Soccer"

Shelter Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Fundraiser"

Post Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Snow"

Robert Suhr KX News Sunflower Harvest 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Sunflower Harvest 10-14-19"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Monday, October 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14"

Dunseith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunseith"

Unexpected friendship AM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unexpected friendship AM"

Margeaux's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margeaux's Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/14"

A Quick Round Of Snow Before A Warm-up.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Quick Round Of Snow Before A Warm-up."

Dogs Save Lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs Save Lives"

Minot Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Football"

College Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hockey"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge