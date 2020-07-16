Target, CVS join list of major retailers mandating masks

National News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Target and CVS Pharmacy are joining the list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike.

“We’re joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20,” CVS tweeted Thursday.

Target’s policy will go into effect  Aug. 1.

More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.

Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday. Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Green storm clouds and other hail facts

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/16

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry

NDC JULY 16

Golf Talk 7-15

Baseball 7-15

Donating Hair

Sandemic Volleyball

Behavioral Health Calls

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate

New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college

Home Schooling

Lights and Sirens

STEM Camp

School Needs Smart Boards

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Bridge Moving Day

Williston Construction

31:8 Project

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss